Key Players in This Report Include:

Arimex [Lithuania],Olam International [Singapore],Sunbeam Foods [Australia],Sun-Maid Growers of California [United States],Diamond Foods [United States],Archer Daniels Midland [United States],Kanegrade [United Kingdom],Hines Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Company [United States],H.B.S. Foods [United Kingdom]



Definition:

Edible nuts are snacks or dietary supplement which has high calorific value and are consumed owing to various health benefits they offer. These nuts are used for foods, oils, spices and beverages. Nuts, not only provide nutritional benefits but offer disease prevention benefits as well. These plant based versatile snacks contain high amount of protein and fiber making it suitable to use by medically ill persons. Owing to rise in consumption among children and millennial, manufacturers are focusing on producing snacks with added flavors. Also, green packaging is the new norms in snacking industry that companies can focus upon.



Market Trend:

Growing Demand for Convenience and Clean Labels

Focus on Product Innovation Through Addition of New Flavors



Market Drivers:

Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers

Health Benefits and Disease Prevention Ability Associated with Nuts Consumption



Challenges:

Volatility in Raw Materials Prices

Availability of Counterfeit Products



Opportunities:

Rise in Disposable Income in Emerging Countries

Launch of New Products and Focus on Green Packaging



The Global Edible Nuts Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Almonds, Cashews, Pistachios, Others), End-Users (Household, Commercial)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



