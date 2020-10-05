Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Global Edible Packaging Market Research Report Forecast 2020 - 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Edible Packaging market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global Edible Packaging market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expect to reach USD 517.5 million by 2025, from USD 453.8 million in 2019.



Top Key Players in the Global Edible Packaging Market: Kuraray, Tate and Lyle, JRF Technology, Watson Inc, WikiCell Designs, Devro, BioFilm



Industry Insights:



The increasing demand for biodegradable packaging around the world, growing processed food market, and a global increase in food packaging innovation is a major factor driving market growth.



Edible packaging is a thin material that is used to wrap or layer of foodstuffs and medicines to prolong the shelf life of the product and can be taken together or removed before consumption. Packaging material needs to adhere to the material properties of safe-food and achieve Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status as per regulatory Food and Drug Administration (FDA). edible packaging materials are usually extracted from biomass, such as plants and animals, and therefore, it is biodegradable.



Majorly edible packaging or films made of three components, namely a film-forming material, plasticizer, and additives. edible film requires an adequate solvent to prepare a film-forming dispersion (FFD), for this purpose water and aqueous alcohol or alcohol use. Proteins, polysaccharides, lipids, and the combination or mixture is the main film-forming material. Furthermore, plastic and other functional additives, such as antioxidants, vitamins, antimicrobial agents, essential oils, pigments, and chemical preservatives, which are used to increase the protective properties of edible film or packaging.



Edible packaging was tested by a variety of measurable quality parameters to avoid the failure of packaging. The main factors to be evaluated include the moisture and gas barrier properties, microbiological stability, moisture adsorption capacity, adhesion, cohesion, solubility, transparency, mechanical properties, sensory and organoleptic properties. Usually, the edible packaging material does not alter the appearance, smell, and taste of the product is packaged. However, recent innovations have allowed the product to provide a volatile aroma, vitamins, and flavoring agent to the item packaged.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Polysaccharides

Lipid

Surfactant

Protein Films

Others



Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Material Insights:



Proteins are the dominant materials favored in the global market. In 2018, the protein is a dominant material segment with a market share of revenues of 45.6%. Protein films made from casein, whey, collagen, gelatin, plant, zein, soy and gluten. protein-based film has gas barrier properties are better than the polysaccharide and lipid-based films. In addition, the film also has better mechanical properties compared to other materials segment due to the unique structure of the protein. However, the film provides poor moisture resistance and mechanical strength than synthetic polymers and this limits widespread application in the industry of the end-user.



Polysaccharides are also significant is used to make the packaging edible because it acts as a barrier that is sufficient for oxygen and carbon dioxide at low and moderate humidity. Polysaccharides are mainly derived from chitin, starch, cellulose, rubber, and others. increased development in the global market is expected to encourage polysaccharides demand for several years to come.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Edible Packaging market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Edible Packaging market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Edible Packaging market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Edible Packaging market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Edible Packaging market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Finally, the Edible Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.



