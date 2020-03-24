Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The demand within the global edible packaging market has been rising on account of the nascence and innovative appeal of this form of packaging, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The competitive dynamics of the global edible packaging market largely depend on advancements in the field of food packaging. The brilliance of a handful of market vendors in the global edible packaging market has given an edge to these vendors. Furthermore, the competition amongst the top-few market players has been escalating over the past few years. This is because each of the leading vendors are eyeing a lion share of the market. Several new trends pertaining to the competitive landscape of the global edible packaging market are projected for the forthcoming years.



The global edible packaging market has lately witnessed the emergence of small-scale vendors. Although the presence of these marginal vendors cannot challenge the position of the prominent players, the latter are expected to react to the entry of new players. The newbie vendors in the global edible packaging market are at a risk of being acquired by the larger players. Some of the key vendors in the global edible packaging market are WikiCell Designs Inc., MonoSol, LLC, Tate and Lyle Plc., and JRF Technology LLC.



Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global edible packaging market would expand at healthy CAGR of 6.90% over the period between 2016 and 2024. Furthermore, the global edible packaging market was valued at US$0.77 bn in 2016, and this figure shall reach a value of US$1.3 bn by 2024-end. On the basis of end-use, the food and beverages industry has become the most stellar consumer of edible packaging.



Demand for Edible Packaging to Remain High from Food and Beverage Manufacturing



Food and beverage manufacturing and pharmaceuticals are the two main end users of edible packaging across the world. Among these, the food and beverage manufacturing segment has occupied the leading position in this market.



Request PDF Sample For More Information@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12899



It dominated the market with a share of more than 77% in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its leading streak over the next few years. The demand edible packaging is stronger in fresh food packaging and the scenario is likely to remain in the near future.



North America to Retain Dominance in Global Edible Packaging Market



North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are the key regional markets for edible packaging across the world. North America, among these, has been leading the global market and acquired a share of more than 36% in 2016. The U.S., being both, a prominent producer and consumer of edible packaging, has been driving the North America market for edible packaging. Analysts project a dominance of this regional market over the next few years; however at a reduced share in the overall market, as a result of the maturing state of the market for edible packaging in North America.