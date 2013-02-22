Edinburgh Wedding Photographer Uses a Responsive Web Design

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Katarzyna Maliszewska, Edinburgh Wedding Photographer, from Malishka Photography (based in Edinburgh, Scotland) has launched her new web site at http://malishkaphotography.com.



The web site has been designed to work beautifully on the latest mobile devices, such as the iPhone, and Android, making use of the latest Responsive Design techniques. When you login you are presented with a scrolling photography portfolio that you can interact with by dragging the images.



The web site has been implemented entirely in HTML5, using Web 2.0 technologies. The previous version of the web site used a custom Flash application.



Katarzyna told us: "We have finally decided to move away from Flash, since although it provided a great experience, Flash is no longer supported on the latest devices, and HTML5 is now a better choice for photographers. I am really interested in getting feedback about the web site and how well it is working, especially on your mobile phone or tablet."



You can contact Katarzyna on facebook to let her know how well the new web site is working for you. They have tried the web site on the Google Nexus 4, and it worked perfectly.



About Malishka Photography

Malishka Photography is based in Edinburgh, Scotland. Malishka Photography specialises in natural, relaxed photography in a contemporary style, including weddings, photoshoots and photosessions. Areas covered: any place in Scotland, including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Fife, Aberdeen, The Scottish Borders.



Media Contact:

Katarzyna Maliszewska,

info@malishkaphotography.com,

25/5 Montpelier Park, Edinburgh, EH10 4LX.

Telephone: 07738 078547

http://malishkaphotography.com