eDiscovery Market Size, Comprehensive Study with Key Trends, Major Drivers and Challenges 2020-2026 : Microsoft, IBM, AccessData, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- We are living in the information age. Data is being generated at robust rate by a score of different sources. With rapid globalization, companies in the eDiscovery market are now focusing to expand geographically and work across international borders. These companies would need to invest in more resources that revolve around compliance, data security, and translation as they would have to deal with regulations of various governments. The global eDiscovery market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Key participants Microsoft, IBM, AccessData, Opentext, Catalyst, Micro Focus, Conduent, Nuix, FTI, and Relativity, among others.



Market Drivers



The global eDiscovery market is expected to grow substantially, owing to a trend of increasing usage of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. This growth has facilitated the evidence for legal matters, electronically. The major growth in demand for eDiscovery solutions can be associated with the fact that advanced tools and techniques are needed to capture data from different social media platforms. Increase in civil litigations and predictive coding are major factors to growth and data security compliance and, thereby a key arbitrator to substantial growth in the global eDiscovery market. Social media interactions across organizational structures are projected to drive the market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global eDiscovery market on the basis of components, deployment type, organization size, end-users, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Software

Services



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cloud

On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



BFSI

Healthcare

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Public Sector

Legal

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others



Regional Landscape



By regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. A wide number of SMEs are utilising digital technologies at a robust rate, which is resulting to huge data generation. The rising adoption would result to the increasing demand for handling digital data efficiently for the faster availability of relevant data during legal cases. Also, the utilisation of cloud-based solutions by various manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to increase the demand for eDiscovery solutions.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. eDiscovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. eDiscovery Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in the number of litigations across the globe

4.2.2.2. Need to reduce operational budget of legal departments

4.2.2.3. Higher Demand for Cloud-Based E-Discovery Among SMEs

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of eDiscovery

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness of eDiscovery

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…



