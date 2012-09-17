Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "eDiscovery (Software and Service) Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2010 - 2017," the global e-discovery market was worth USD 3.6 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2010 to 2017. In the overall global market, the U.S. is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue with 73% of global e-discovery market share in 2017.



Key factors driving the global e-discovery market include increasing adoption of predictive coding, growing risk mitigation activities in organizations, increase in criminal prosecutions and civil litigation and growth of record management across various industries. The U.S. eDiscovery market was valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2010, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2010 to 2017 to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2017. The rest of the world e-discovery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2017.



This report broadly segments the e-discovery market into software based eDiscovery and services based eDiscovery. The global e-discovery software market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2010 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% to reachUSD 2.5 billion by 2017. The global e-discovery services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2011 to 2017.



In the next five years, the e-discovery industry growth will get further support from increasing automatic enterprise information archiving applications, growth in multi-media search for sound and visual data, next generation technology growth for cloud computing i.e. virtualization and increasing involvement of organizations in the social media space.



Some of the key players in the e-discovery market include IBM, Xerox, Guidance software, Integreon, Access data group, Autonomy, Case central Inc, Clearwell systems Inc and EMC.



Browse Complete Reports of Technology & Media Market Research reports



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of the e-discovery industry in a global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of e-discovery product manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major segments of the global e-discovery market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered.



The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global e-discovery market as below:



E-Discovery Software Market

1.1. E-discovery on premises software market

1.1.1. E-discovery software on-premises appliance market

1.1.2. E-discovery other software on-premises market

1.2. E-discovery software off-premises market

1.2.1. E-discovery software off-premises SaaS market

1.2.2. E-discovery software off-premises IaaS market

1.2.3. E-discovery software off-premises PaaS market



E-discovery Services Market

2.1. E-discovery collection devices market

2.2. E-discovery processing services market

2.3. E-discovery review services market



In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the U.S. and global scenario.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ediscovery-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Web: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com