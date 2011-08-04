Research Firm Selects ZyLAB in "eDiscovery for Government" Report

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2011 -- ZyLAB, a leading eDiscovery and information management technology company, recently announced its inclusion in Gartner, Inc.’s 2011 Hype Cycle for Government Transformation report, which presents 26 technologies and practices, including eDiscovery, that have transformational potential in government organizations. In the report, eDiscovery for Government is positioned in the “High” benefit category of the Priority Matrix, with an anticipated mainstream adoption within 2-5 years.



The Hype Cycle for Government Transformation provides advice for government agencies and summarizes the potential benefits for those that choose to deploy eDiscovery technology. The report suggests that the cost for eDiscovery software is justified by the savings such technologies yield within government organizations.



“As one of the eDiscovery vendors, ZyLAB helps public-sector entities overcome the multi-faceted pressures that complicate their eDiscovery and information management practices,” said Johannes C. Scholtes, chief strategy officer for ZyLAB.



“For decades we have worked collaboratively with clients in Federal, State and Local government, military, and various regulatory agencies to address the investigation and disclosure of huge volumes of information, growing expectations for instant access to that data, heightened concerns around security and privacy, and limited human resources to manage the work. Software such as our eDiscovery and information management product line is what makes it all possible.”



According to the report, regulatory and law enforcement agencies, especially those dealing with financial investigations, have the most urgent need to acquire eDiscovery tools.



ZyLAB is cited in the category of technologies that address the challenges faced by government with respect to high volumes of data, numerous freedom of information mandates, legal holds, and legal investigation requests. The ZyLAB eDiscovery & Production System provides defensible automation across the entire Electronic Discovery Reference Model, including early case assessment, collection, processing, review and production of data. Additionally, the system is easily leveraged for proactive records management, compliance, and long-term enterprise information management.



ZyLAB delivers high-quality, modular eDiscovery services and software that are tailored to any environment, from serial litigants who are bringing eDiscovery in-house to organizations that need to outsource some of the work for an impending eDiscovery deadline.



About ZyLAB

ZyLAB’s industry-leading, modular eDiscovery and enterprise information management solutions enable organizations to manage boundless amounts of enterprise data in any format and language, to mitigate risk, reduce costs, investigate matters and elicit business productivity and intelligence.



The ZyLAB eDiscovery system is directly aligned with the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) and the company’s products and services are used on an enterprise level by corporations, government agencies, courts, and law firms, as well as on specific projects for legal services, auditing, and accounting providers. ZyLAB systems are also available in a Software-as-a-Services (SaaS) model.



ZyLAB has received numerous industry accolades and is one of the few companies to be positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s “Magic Quadrant for Information Access Technology” for 2007, 2008 and 2009. In addition, Gartner has given ZyLAB the highest rating (“Strong Positive”) in its “MarketScope for E-Discovery and Litigation Support Vendors” for 2007, 2008 and 2009, as well as a “Visionary” rating in its 2011 “Magic Quadrant for E-Discovery Software”.



Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and McLean, Virginia, ZyLAB also serves local markets from regional offices in New York, Barcelona, Frankfurt, London, Paris, and Singapore. To learn more about ZyLAB visit http://www.zylab.com.