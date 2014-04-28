Edison Award Finalist Seegrid for GT10 Robot Technology Announced April 30th

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Seegrid, maker of flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs), are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. The Seegrid automated GT10 tow tractor product was named a 2014 Award Finalist by the internationally renowned Edison Awards. The distinguished awards inspired by Thomas Edison’s persistence and inventiveness, recognizes innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the global economy.



Seegrid Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Horbal noted, “Seegrid is honored to be an Edison Award finalist in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. We continually strive to develop game-changing products that revolutionize manufacturing and distribution facilities, and therefore, are very appreciative of being acknowledged for our innovative product, the GT10 robotic tow tractor.”



2014 Edison Award winners will be announced April 29-30 in San Francisco, CA. The elegant, black-tie-preferred evening inside San Francisco’s iconic Julia Morgan Ballroom is focused on recognizing and honoring the best in innovations and innovators. The highlight of the program is the announcement of the 2014 Edison Award new product and service innovation winners. The legendary Julia Morgan Ballroom is San Francisco’s most exclusive special event venue; the professional production staff and strategic location make it an unparalleled space for the 2014 Edison Awards.



Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards’ executive director, noted, “It’s exciting to see companies like Seegrid continuing Thomas Edison’s legacy of challenging conventional thinking. Edison Awards recognizes the game?changing products and services, and the teams that brought them to consumers.”



Edison Award nominees are judged by more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from across the nation whose votes acknowledge the Finalists’ success in meeting the award’s stringent criteria of quality. The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to fostering future innovators.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid was also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500