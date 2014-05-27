Edison Award Winning Flexible AGV Leader Seegrid Expands European Footprint

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Seegrid, maker of flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs), is expanding their presence in Europe to meet global demand of AGVs.



Seegrid Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Horbal commented, “We are clearly excited about the dramatic growth overseas. This is an exciting time for Seegrid and European manufacturers. The company is actively establishing dealer relationships and recognizes the need to work globally to satisfy the needs of customers. The European market is a prime candidate for our flexible AGVs to address high labor rates, sophistication with robotic technology, and forward thinking initiatives to increase productivity and move goods more efficiently.”



Seegrid’s announcement of expansion into the European Union comes after extensive review and testing, the flexible vision guided tow tractor is fully compliant with all the requirements for CE marking, the machinery directive, and health and safety regulations for use in industrial applications.



European manufacturers and distributors will find an affordable automation solution to streamline processes while remaining efficient and productive with Seegrid.



With Seegrid vision-guided automated guided vehicles, consumers have a simple, affordable, and flexible automation solution for towing applications. Because Seegrid’s technology provides capability for the vehicle to operate autonomously without installing lasers, tapes, wire guides or magnets in a facility, the deployment of vehicles can take place the same day of delivery.



About Seegrid

Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a winner of the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation-Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500