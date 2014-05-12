Edison Award Winning Seegrid Features Try Before You Buy Program at CeMAT 2014 Next Week

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- CeMAT 2014 runs from May 19 to May 23, 2014, in Hannover, Germany. European manufacturers and distributors will find an affordable automation solution to streamline processes while remaining efficient and productive with the Edison Award Winning Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) at CeMAT 2014. Seegrid will be exhibiting at Hall 27, Booth H12.



Dori Kozak, Seegrid Marketing Manager discussed the excitement of offering the “Try Before You By” program offered by Seegrid at CeMAT. Kozak noted, “Without question, a same day delivery and deployment is unique and one that allows for a demonstration of a vehicle operating in a customer facility prior to a purchase. This program is called ‘Try Before You Buy,’ an amazing offer and one worth stopping by the CeMAT booth to discuss with a Seegrid materials handling expert. Additionally, Seegrid provides catalog pricing—as Seegrid AGVs do not require engineers to install, or additional infrastructure that will play into the price--there are no unknown costs to the consumer. Seegrid provides a one-year parts and labor warranty with each vehicle.”



Seegrid is excited to present European companies with an automation solution that is unlike the traditional automated guided vehicles. With Seegrid vision-guided automated guided vehicles, consumers have a simple, affordable, and flexible automation solution for towing applications. Because Seegrid’s technology provides capability for the vehicle to operate autonomously without installing lasers, tapes, wire guides or magnets in a facility, the deployment of vehicles can take place the same day of delivery.



CeMAT intralogistics trade fair will feature a significant increase in the number of exhibitors from abroad. The fair is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 nations and occupy more than 1,291,600 square feet of exhibition space. The fair is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 nations and occupy more than 1,291,600 square feet of exhibition space.



About Seegrid

Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a winner of the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500