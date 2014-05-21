Edison Award Winning Seegrid Reports Strong Booth Traffic at CeMAT

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), noted lead generation and booth visits at CeMat 2014 are higher than expected. Seegrid is expanding their presence in Europe to meet global demand of AGVs. CeMAT 2014 runs this week in Hannover, Germany.



Michael Hasco, Seegrid’s Chief Growth Officer explained, “We are excited about the lead generation and visits to the Seegrid booth thus far during the show. Seegrid AGVs have an obvious labor savings which makes the trucks attractive to the European market. Additionally, Seegrid customers realize an increased safety benefit by operating unmanned vision-guided AGVs. Despite having training and compliance programs, unpredictable driver behaviors / unsafe working practices and untrained operatives are the two largest contributing factors to truck accidents, so sufficient training is a challenge. Additionally, when part-time and seasonal staffing are brought in to meet the pressure of peak demands, training and experience are compromised. Therefore, companies performing risk assessments in their facility can see the value added in their safety initiatives by deploying Seegrid vision-guided AGVs.”



European manufacturers and distributors will find an affordable automation solution to streamline processes while remaining efficient and productive with Seegrid.



With Seegrid vision-guided automated guided vehicles, consumers have a simple, affordable, and flexible automation solution for towing applications. Because Seegrid’s technology provides capability for the vehicle to operate autonomously without installing lasers, tapes, wire guides or magnets in a facility, the deployment of vehicles can take place the same day of delivery.



About Seegrid

Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a winner of the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500