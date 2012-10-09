Edison Innovation Award 2012 Winner Liftn Buddy

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- The 2012 Edison Awards announced Lift’n Buddy won in the category of Industrial Design Tools. Since 1987, The Edison Awards have recognized ideas at the forefront of new products, services, marketing, design and innovation. Winning this award has become one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business.



"I am extremely pleased that Lift’n Buddy has been recognized as Best New Product of 2012 by the Edison Awards in the category of Industrial Design. This honor solidifies Lift'n Buddy's place as a vital safety and ergonomic advancement,” said Aaron Lamb, president of Ergologistics (inventors of Lift’n Buddy).



Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Lamb also noted, “Lift'n Buddy automates those tasks, significantly reducing the potential for injuries and costly downtime.” Lift'n Buddy is ergonomically safe and environmentally friendly since the electric hand trucks require no oil, gas, hydraulic fluid, or maintenance of any kind. Completely electric and geared for life, even the battery is 100 % recyclable. Lift’n Buddy is committed to reducing injuries from repetitive lifting, lowering, and moving. The cost of back injuries alone costs millions of dollars each year.



Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Lift'n Buddy is designed and distributed by Ergologistics, LLC; manufactured in Fargo, North Dakota, the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America), National Safety Council, and MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).



