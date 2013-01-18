Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Xocai International Update: Adam Paul Green, MXI Corp Top Earning Ambassador, has this breaking news for Healthy Chocolate distributors around the globe. The “Healthy Chocolate” US Trademark has received an update this week to its effectiveness statement. The MXI Auto-Ship Loyalty Program is designed to reward those members of your Healthy Chocolate Family who continue to purchase products via our auto-ship program. The Loyalty Program is available to newly enrolled Affiliates and higher who join and establish an auto-ship order at the time of their enrollment. The Loyalty Program is available for 12 months from the date of enrollment. Free products may be earned by maintaining an active auto-ship order for two or more consecutive auto-ships. Every two consecutive auto-ship orders you purchase will earn free product on a Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer. Also, our new 2013 anti-aging skin care product, Xophoria, is going to be launched this year starting in March 2013 at a special, exclusive event in California.



New Call Number: 888-998-7766

New Webinar Login Site: http://xocaimeeting.bojabie.com/



Those of you who can make it there will receive the details on the science behind our new crème, lotion, serum, cleanser, spf and other cosmeceutical skin spot application products. Enter this promo code and receive a special FREE gift: (Los Angeles, CA USA)



Xocai Chocolate Ambassador Adam Paul Green is excited to announce his creative choices for the 2013 G3 Skeptic Writing Society. The primary goal of the G3 Writing Society, and their annual contests, is to recognize the silly, the bizarre, the far-fetched, the borderline crazy and bring them to the forefront for entertainment purposes. To learn about Jaycueaitch, email me: adam@adampaulgreen.com

Category: Most Bizarre.



The goal of the g3 writing society is to: 1) To educate the general public about the unique governing principles and certain necessity of skepticism and critical thinking in our modern society, 2) To actively and thoroughly investigate paranormal and pseudoscientific claims with a hard emphasis on credible claims around the globe, 3) To aggressively promote higher standards of education, especially in the areas of science and critical thinking skills, 4) To simultaneously gather and disseminate information of interest to skeptics, 5) To lobby bloggers around the World for rational conclusions.

State for this editions focus: California



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The High-Antioxidant, Meal-Replacement Cookie, which boasts an amazing Total ORACfn score of over 36,000 per cookie, can significantly boost your antioxidant (ORAC) intake-and lose weight at the same time!



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Eating a 36,000 plus Total ORACFN diet every day is easy. You can do it by following the suggestions for high-antioxidant foods, and especially by incorporating the High-Antioxidant, Meal-Replacement Cookie into your daily diet. It's super high in antioxidants, and is proven to help lose pounds, boost energy and make you feel great.



With Xoçai, you will be eating at least 36,000 ORAC or more every day for the next 30 days (and you will want to continue longer). Remember, the ORAC measures how well components of food mop up the free radicals in the bloodstream. Eating 36,000 or more will significantly boost the antioxidant potency of your blood. This is one of those rare areas of nutrition where more truly is better.



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About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate Company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 38 countries.



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