Editor of DelgadezSaludable.com Shares Her Personal Pure Cambogia Ultra Review

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- DelgadezSaludable.com, a personal blog of a middle aged woman who has consumed the weight loss supplement Pure Cambogia Ultra for 3 months, has recently published a full personal review of the increasingly popular weight loss supplement. The comprehensive review shares the lifestyle the consumer maintained for the duration of the intake and provides additional information on how Pure Cambogia Ultra is different from its variants.



The blogger shares that she had tried various methods to lose weight and had always been unsuccessful. Even if there was a reduction in her weight, once the consumption of the supplement was stopped there was a sudden burst in weight gain. This is often called the Yo-Yo effect and has been observed amongst many individuals who are trying to lose weight.



Professional gym trainers recommend weight training with cardio exercises to avoid this effect, as it is the muscles which are more responsible for the BMR (Body Metabolic Rate), which burns calories in the body. However, the blogger of the website, http://delgadezsaludable.com/, has informed that even though slight muscle training is beneficial, the Pure Cambogia Ultra can also obtain this as it acts as a metabolism booster as well. The greatest advantage of Pure Cambogia Ultra, according to her review, is that after stopping the intake the weight maintains itself.



The Yo-Yo effect is a concern once the individual loses significant weight and it is usually the initial weight-loss that is often tough to achieve. The advantages of the plant Garcinia Cambogia are not a secret anymore as many leading medical researchers have shared their research on the plant and have considered it very effective in aiding weight loss. Pharmaceutical companies are now providing supplements based on Garcinia Cambogia, nearly all effective but some more so than others.



The Pure Cambogia Ultra review informs that the amount of HCA (Hydroxycitric Acid) present in the plant, usually determines the effectiveness of the supplement. HCA is extracted from the Garcinia Cambogia and the amount of HCA added per capsule depends from manufacturer to manufacturer.



The blogger has found that Pure Cambogia Ultra has the absolute right amount of HCA which both aids in suppressing the appetite and boosting metabolism. The former consumer has also shared that Pure Cambogia Ultra acts as a mood enhancer as well, and usually this aspect is ignored by many but is vital because losing energy while weight loss can lead to mood swings.



About DelgadezSaludable.com

DelgadezSaludable.com is a personal blog of a consumer of Pure Cambogia Ultra who has lost nearly 15kg in 3 months with minimal exercise. The editor of the site, who is a middle aged woman, has shared how Pure Cambogia Ultra has helped her lose weight, maintain mood and keep her weight steady without any Yo-Yo effects. Full review of the weight loss supplement and additional information regarding Pure Cambogia Ultra can be viewed on the website.



For more information about Pure Cambogia Ultra Review, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of delgadezsaludable.com, please email to info@delgadezsaludable.com.