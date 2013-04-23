EDM Producer/DJ, Harmonic Heroes, Announces Ground-Breaking Debut EP

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- While most EDM pioneers ground their roots firmly in the genre, Texas-based Producer and DJ, Harmonic Heroes, credit their bold and unique sound to years of formal classical and jazz training. With this experience putting an organic spin on Progressive House music, the Harmonic Heroes sound is unlike anything currently on the market.



With their growing following demanding an official release, Harmonic Heroes is today delighted to announce the launch of their debut EP on June 13th.



In a partnership with Morphic Records, ‘One 3’ boasts three tracks of melodic electronic dance music with the unique incorporation of guitar and highly-rhythmic percussion.



Credited for making a unique mark on the industry, fans are expected to flock in their droves to pick up a digital copy of the EP in just a few weeks.



“The sound we create takes its cue from formal music training and eclectic musical influences. The result pays homage to all of the great hallmarks of electronic dance music, while tipping a melodic hat to more traditional musical structure,” says the Harmonic Heroes.



Continuing, “Our record company admit that the EDM scene could use more guitar and percussion influence, so we’re delighted to be turning the industry on its head by fusing both cutting-edge and age-old influences. It’s certainly a different sound that is resonating with fans around the world.”



Harmonic Heroes also presents a fortnightly podcast, consisting of a one-hour DJ mix as well as show and track announcements. Titled ‘RGDM – Really Good Dance Music’, the show is available from iTunes as well as other online broadcast partners.



‘One 3’, from Morphic Records, is due for release on 13th June 2013.



