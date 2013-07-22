Edm Sauce Invites Dj's and Producers to Submit Their Remix of Gregor Potter's New Track, "Somewhere"

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- EDM Sauce, an online music information site, is co-sponsoring a remix contest with V-Moda and Griffin.Gregor Potter’s newest track, “Somewhere,” is available on the EDM Sauce’s website, http://www.edmsauce.com/2013/07/12/gregor-potter-remix-contest-presented-by-edm-sauce/.



“Somewhere” uses complex synth rhythms and enchanting vocals to start up a rhythm that moves feet and rocks the house. Now, EDM Sauce is inviting musicians and producers to take Gregor Potter’s work and make it their own.



“This is such a great opportunity for undiscovered producers and DJs to mix a great track, enter it and let us show the world how awesome they are. The cool prizes don’t hurt either.” – Stevo Jacobs, Founder, EDM Sauce



The most important contest prize is to be signed to High Intensity Records for the remix EP. Other prizes include V-Moda Crossfade LP2 Special Edition headphones, a Griffin StudioConnect for iPad and a Griffin MIDIConnect, all designed to help contest winners keep making great music and mixes



