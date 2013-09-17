EDM Sauce Opens Online for Electronic Dance Music Fans

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- EDM Sauce, the Internet’s number one source for information about electronic dance music, has announced the grand open for a new online store perfect for music junkies, the EDM Lifestyle store. With everything from hats to earplugs, shirts to phone cases, the EDM Lifestyle store has everything anyone who loves music could want.



“The store is the perfect place to find gifts, toys and great apparel. I love, wear and use all of this stuff. That’s how I knew that we should open a great store.” – Stevo Jacobs, Founder, EDM Sauce



The EDM Store has clothing, accessories, even a clearance section. Some of the interesting and unique items include Downbeat Earplugs (protect your hearing for years, Electric Daisy Tee Shirt and an inflatable astronaut (just ‘cuz).



About EDM Sauce

EDM Sauce is the #1 Source to get the very best in electronic dance music news, resources and downloads. With editors and writers all over the United States, EDM Sauce covers the entire electronic dance music scene from coast to coast and border to border. Never miss a beat; check in at EDM Sauce every day. Visit the EDM Sauce Store at http://store.edmsauce.com



If you would like more information about this topic, please email at info@edmsauce.com.



Media Contact:

Stevo Jacobs

Email info@edmsauce.com

Website: http://www.store.edmsauce.com