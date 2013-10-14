EDM Sauce Partners with Billionaire's Apparel

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- EDM Sauce, one of the Internet’s top 5 blogs for electronic dance music, has partnered with Billionaire’s Apparel to bring customers the Electric Remix clothing collection. With caps and shirts, these designs express what EDM Sauce is all about, the power of electronic dance. The entire collection can be seen at http://store.edmsauce.com/collections/billionaires-apparel



“Billionaire’s Apparel’s designs are amazing. With all the bright colors and cool electronically inspired designs, no clothing line in the world is this – wearable music! I love wearing the clothes and I love that the quality is good, too. You’ve gotta check this out.” – Stevo Jacobs, Founder, EDM Sauce



The EDM store has accessories, men’s rave clothing , women’s rave clothing , even a clearance section. Now the EDM store has Billionaire’s Apparel , with Mr. Mayor designs , One Genre Remix , the Work Hard-Rave Harder and Queen City Remixed designs and many more.



About EDM Sauce

EDM Sauce is the only place on the Internet to get the very best in electronic dance music news, resources and downloads. With editors and writers all over the world, EDM Sauce covers the entire electronic dance music scene from sea to sea and border to border. Never miss a beat; check in at EDM Sauce daily.



If you would like more information about this topic or to book Fest Raiders, please contact Stevo Jacobs at info@edmsauce.com



Contact: Stevo Jacobs

Website: http://store.edmsauce.com