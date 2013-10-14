EDM Sauce Partners with LSTN Headphones to Bring Music Fans a Unique Line of Headphones

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Every week, EDM Sauce brings readers the very best in electronic dance music, including free tracks. Now the EDM Sauce has introduced the EDM Lifestyle Store and has partnered with the headphone company, LSTN headphones. Now, readers can listen to their favorite electronic dance music tracks in style and with brilliant sound. The amazing LTSN headphones are available at: http://store.edmsauce.com/collections/lstn-headphones



“What’s great music without spectacular headphones? LSTN is a unique headphone company that caught my attention not only because of the great looks, but also the charitable givings behind the company. Now, EDM Sauce is carrying them and it is amazing! We are very proud to be partnering with such an amazing company.” – Stevo Jacobs, Founder, EDM Sauce



The EDM store has accessories, men’s rave clothing , women’s rave clothing , even a clearance section. LSTN Headphones complement these items with headphones made from reclaimed wood and providing the most amazing full range of sound. Every purchase of LSTN Headphones will help restore hearing for a person in need through the Starkey Hearing Foundation. The complete line of LSTN Troubadors, Bowerys and Fillmores can be found at http://store.edmsauce.com/collections/lstn-headphones



About EDM Sauce

EDM Sauce is the only place on the Internet to get the very best in electronic dance music news, resources and downloads. With editors and writers all over the world, EDM Sauce covers the entire electronic dance music scene from sea to sea and border to border. Never miss a beat; check in at EDM Sauce daily.



If you would like more information about this topic or to book Fest Raiders, please contact Stevo Jacobs at info@edmsauce.com



Contact: Stevo Jacobs

Website: http://store.edmsauce.com