Edmonton ACCPAC and BusinessVisions Support Firm Sponsors the Leduc / Nisku Economic Development Authority

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2011 -- Small Business Week is an important part of Canadian culture where small businesses get to celebrate their successes and achievements and to prepare the students of today for the future of tomorrow. In recognition of the worthy goals of the Leduc-Nisku Economic Development Authority (EDA), Britec became corporate sponsor at the October Partnership Breakfast that took place this past Tuesday at the Nisku Inn & Conference Centre.



Labour Market Readiness was the focus of the October breakfast with very special keynote speaker, Sebastian Panciuk, Director of MBA Career Services at the University of Alberta. The objective of the breakfast was to illustrate how to bridge the gap between capability and expectations and introduce those in attendance to the Alberta School of Business MBA and Co-op programs.



The Leduc-Nisku Economic EDA is the representation of a partnership that was formed in 1984 between the City of Leduc and Leduc County as a means to plan and lead strategies for the maintainable development of economic wealth throughout the region. Since 1999, the partnership has grown considerably -- so much so that it now includes the surrounding municipalities and has become Alberta's International Region - the Gateway to Opportunity!



"Small Business Week is a special time of year for me," said Roger Katarey, President of Britec Computer Systems Ltd. "It's a time that small businesses can network together in celebration of achievements in the past and goals for the future, and the October Partnership Breakfast was just one such event that allows that to happen."



Britec is all about working with businesses and implementing information solutions. Britec has offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Kelowna, Victoria, and Vancouver, providing support, accounting software, custom applications, hardware and network systems. Britec’s solutions have proven to be assets to our client’s balance sheet.



About Britec

Britec provides integrated information solutions that allow a business to be operated, managed and controlled. For more information, visit http://www.britec.com/.



Roger Katarey,

President,

Britec Computer Systems Ltd.

Phone: 403-720-7010

Email: roger@britec.com