Edmonton Business Leader, Tyler Neilsen, to Launch New Book with Local Fundraising Brunch

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Edmonton’s local Author, Speaker and Founder of Vision Cast Canada Inc. Tyler Neilsen, will launch his book: STOP TALKING…Get It Done!, with a fundraising brunch on December 7th, in support of the Orphans And Vulnerable Children in Zambia, and the Bags Of Hope for the Homeless in Edmonton.



Sponsored by PF Publishing and Damon Bunting Realty, the event taking place at the Edmonton Delta South invites all attendees and local media to meet the author, learn more about his book through an informative presentation and raise vital cash for good causes in the process.



‘Stop Talking…Get It Done! The Leader’s Guide to Bringing Vision and Action Together’ combines the author’s decades of business success to empower any entrepreneur to define and achieve their vision with gusto.



Synopsis:



DO YOU sometimes feel like you know where you want to go, but your team doesn’t get you? DO YOU know what you want, but don’t know how to get there? ARE CLIENTS getting in the way of you doing business? ARE YOU struggling with how to communicate your message? DO YOU have a clear image of where you’re headed, but the day-to-day work doesn’t seem to be getting you there?



STOP TALKING… Get It Done! will show you how to…

Define your Vision, Find out what your non-negotiable MO’s are, Be clear about your target audience, Embrace your Leadership, Use the driving force of passion, Manage what is manageable, Understand Team Dynamic, Cut back for growth, Conquer the obstacles, Define your Legacy, Find ways to get the team to buy in, Maximize your assets and leverage, Measure you net worth based on your network and Locate the problem before you try to fix it.



Those wanting to learn more are openly invited to attend the book launch brunch.



Date: Saturday December 7th, 2013. 09:30-12:00 HRS.

Location: Delta Edmonton South, 4404 Gateway Boulevard NW. Edmonton, Alberta.



Those wanting a more exclusive opportunity to receive one-on-one coaching from Neilsen are invited to a ‘Meet the Author’ dinner at Sorrentinos West on the Saturday evening at 18:00 HRS. Limited to just six guests and costing $1000 per ticket, attendance at the dinner also includes one hour of strategic consulting or coaching (regular price, $250) with any of the following authors:



- Tyler Neilsen, author of ‘STOP TALKING... Get It Done! - The Leader's Guide to Bringing Vision and Action Together’ - Business Coach



- Colleen Cole, author of ‘GUILT - The Secret War of Successful Women’ - Successful business partner of Perma-Dry (http://www.permadry.com). An expert in starting and growing a business, and also in franchising



- David Marshall, author of ‘Beyond Charity - How to Increase Profit through Innovative Strategic Partnership’ - Business owner and Strategy Consultant



For more information or to confirm attendance to either event on December 7th, please contact (780) 231-0651, admin@positionedforsuccessbooks.com.



For more information on Neilsen and his work, visit: http://tylerneilsen.com.



About Tyler Neilsen

Tyler is founder and CEO of Vision Cast Canada Inc. As a business coach he helps entrepreneurs, business owners and leaders put their vision into action, and tap their inner potential to create a better business environment and improve results. He helps business leaders change their mindsets and achieve their goals.



A passionate and gifted speaker, Tyler has spoken and taught in multiple countries including the USA, Canada, the Philippines, Cambodia, Ukraine, Uganda, Vietnam, Ghana, Zambia, South Africa, Mexico, Belize and Colombia.



He is also active with an international charity helping fight injustice around the world and a volunteer with some other charities in and around Edmonton.