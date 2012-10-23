Edmonton-based Eternity Limos Offers Safe, Stylish Alternative to Shuttles or Taxis

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Eternity Limos, an Edmonton limousine service, has an increasing number of customers seeking service to and from Oilers and Eskimos games. The demand for luxury transportation for sporting events has grown as more people opt to leave their own vehicles at home and travel in style to local events. Limousine service is a fun and affordable option for small groups to avoid the hassles of expensive parking, confusing directions and hectic crowds.



Eternity Limos offers a fleet of high-quality limousines in different models to fit the needs of any group. Many customers who are regular patrons at Oilers or Eskimos games enjoy limousine service for a safe and efficient way for a group to travel. In addition to sporting events, transportation is available for all types of events including: stag/stagette parties, graduations, nights out on the town and private parties. Eternity Limos also offers airport service and wedding transportation for parties of up to 20 people.



About Eternity Limos

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Eternity Limos offers high-quality limousine service for a variety of special occasions including graduations, weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, corporate events, concerts and more. Limos are available in black and white Towncar, Excursion and F550 styles, among others, and can accommodate groups of up to 20 people. Free quotes and additional information about Edmonton limos can be found at www.eternitylimos.com.