Edmonton Man Will Celebrate Overcoming Fiery Skin Disease at Local Scar Survivor Event

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- In 2011, 28-year-old Zulficar Lila’s life changed after he developed a very rare skin disease called pemphigus that tricked his skin into thinking he had a full body burn. He literally hurt as if he was on fire.



Zulficar was treated by the burn unit at the University of Alberta hospital, and began to heal. But as he healed, his face and body developed thick, debilitating scars.



Eventually Zul met Edmonton dermatologist Dr. Barry Lycka, who began using a different kind of treatment: advanced laser therapy that has also proved effective on dozens of local burn survivors and acid attack victims. Slowly, over a two year period, Zul’s scars have begun to melt away.



“I was beginning to lose hope,” says Zul. “I am so happy I started undergoing these treatments. My life is considerably better now.”



On June 3, 2014, Zul will be attending the Edmonton premier of Trial by Fire: Lives Re-Forged, a documentary that shares seven stories of fire survivors who have dealt with similar scars. The film is directed by Canadian-born Megan Smith-Harris, who will also be in attendance. The film has received critical acclaim across the U.S.; it has qualified for Oscar consideration, and has also been nominated for DuPont and Peabody Awards.



Also on hand will be Tanya St. Arnauld, a Quebec survivor of an acid attack who was also successfully treated by the advanced laser treatments, which made her scars disappear in a way life-saving skin grafts couldn’t.



The purpose of the evening will be to raise funds for About Face, a Canadian charity that empowers individuals with facial deformities. It is being brought to Edmonton by Alberta cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Barry Lycka, to highlight this new and innovative treatment of scars.



Trial By Fire: Lives Reforged

June 3, 2014

Telus Center for Professional Development at the University of Alberta

6 p.m.



All media are invited to attend the event on June 3. Please call ahead to inform us of your attendance.



Please note, interviews with any of these individuals can be scheduled prior to the event or during the event on June 3 following the formal program.



For further information, or to arrange an interview, please call: Karen Jagoe, assistant to Dr. Barry Lycka 780.425.1212 or Dr. Barry Lycka at 780.907.5971.



Other Interviews Available:

Victim of River Valley Attack Blessed to “Have Face Back Again”



Sandra Jacobson, age 44, decided to take a ride on her mountain bike down a bike path in the River Valley in June, 2010. Tragically, someone had strung fishing line across the trail. When she ran into it, she suffered extensive lacerations to her face and neck. Ugly scars resulted. For the next year and a half, Sandra received extensive scar treatments from Dr. Barry Lycka in Edmonton with impressive results. “The scars literally melted away. It feels so good to have my face back again.”



Survivor of Automobile “Blazing Inferno” Gets Life Back

Calgary resident Kristy Ans, 22, was trapped in a blazing inferno when a gas can caught fire in her trunk during a drive on a wintry day in 2013. Miraculously, she escaped. But following treatments for her burns, still had intense pain and itching. She visited Edmonton dermatologist Dr. Barry Lycka. “He immediately started treatment and the intense pain and itching abated quickly,” she says. Today, Kristy’s arms and legs are now almost completely healed. “I have my life back now,” she says.



Long-time Scars that Affected Breathing, Motion Now Disappearing

Edmonton author, professional speaker and burn survivor Kelly Falardeau, who was burnt in a tragic fire at the age of three, has watched her lifelong scars almost disappear, thanks to advanced laser treatment in Edmonton over the past two years. “The scars were starting to decrease the range of motion of my upper body,” says Kelly. “They were even starting to affect my breathing.” Now she can return to her normal way of life.