Edmonton Power Sports Shop Offers Free Quad Giveaway to Celebrate Their New Website Launch

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Gateway Power Sports has been selling ATVs, motorcycles, and snowmobiles to the residents of Edmonton, Alberta for several years now. In order to provide better access for customers online, as well as to make the business easier to find via local search, the company's former website gateway-ps.com has now become http://EdmontonATVPros.com.



Working with the web design team and SEO experts at Web Works Media, the management of Gateway Power Sports has created a beautifully designed website, which showcases many of the awesome motorcycles and ATVs available for purchase from their shop at remarkable prices. The website is not only optimized for the search engines but also for the online visitor who is interested in researching different models of power sport vehicles in stock, as well as reading about financing and service options. In order to better serve their customers in Edmonton and the surrounding areas, Gateway Power Sports also offers a special newsletter which can be subscribed to at their website. This newsletter not only provides additional information about new lines in stock, but also is a great way for customers to receive preferred discounts and stay informed about important promotions.



More importantly, however, the new website utilizes special optimization features so that newer customers across Alberta will know about the competitive prices, amazing selection, and friendly service found at Gateway Power Sports. As it became clear that more Edmontonians were turning to the internet as their primary source of information and research, it was important for Gateway Power Sports to respond to these new changes by embracing technology and the power of local search optimization. To this end, the new website http://EdmontonATVPros.com was launched.



To celebrate their move to the new website, the company is now offering power sports enthusiasts the opportunity to own a brand new Tao Tao 150 CC quad for absolutely free. The Tao Tao quad, which retails for $1997, will be awarded on May 4th at 2:00pm to the lucky winner who signs up for the drawing at http://WinAFreeQuad.com. Visitors are invited to attend the drawing, which is part of an open house that will take place at the business location at 6108 Gateway Boulevard. Free hot dogs, pop, popcorn, and even balloons will be provided on-site by the friendly staff of Gateway Power Sports. So please bring your children and friends to this wonderful event. To get started today, simply visit the Quad give-away website and enter your information for the drawing. For more information please visit http://www.edmontonatvpros.com/contact or call Cam Kendrick, manager of Gateway Power Sports located in Edmonton, Alberta at 780-439-5254.



CONTACT

Gateway Power Sports

Edmonton, Alberta

780-439-5254

http://EdmontonATVPros.com