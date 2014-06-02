Edmontonians' Lives Restored with Burn Scar Treatments

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Media are invited to join Dr. Barry Lycka, speakers and guests at the Edmonton film premiere of the critically acclaimed documentary Trial By Fire: Lives Reforged on June 3, 2014 at the Telus Centre for Professional Development at the University of Alberta. This powerful film has been lauded by the Los Angeles Times as a gripping, emotionally potent documentary, a “must see” by RealScreen, and “a truly important film” by PBS International.



Local burn survivors will be available for interview at this fundraiser, which is hosted in partnership with AboutFace Canada, an organization dedicated to supporting those with facial deformities. The film’s director, Megan Smith-Harris, as well as other guest speakers will also be available for comment.



Media Availability:

Who: Local burn survivors with compelling personal stories of how innovative scar treatments have helped restore their quality of life will be available to speak, as will Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist and burn treatment specialist Dr. Barry Lycka.



Film creator Megan Smith-Harris will also be available for interviews, along with representatives from About Face.



What: Film Screening of Oscar-Qualifying documentary Trial By Fire: Lives Re-Forged and Fundraising Event



Where: Telus Centre for Professional Development, University of Alberta, Edmonton



When: June 3, 2014, 6 p.m. (Interviews can be arranged before or after the formal portion of the program)



For more information visit:

Trial By Fire Website

AboutFace.ca

BarryLyckaMd.com/news/events



For further information, or to arrange an interview, please call: Karen Jagoe, assistant to Dr. Barry Lycka 780.425.1212 or Dr. Barry Lycka at 780.907.5971.



Program:



Emcee Seanna Collins

6:30 p.m. – Welcome and Introduction

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Keynote Speakers

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Film Screening

8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Closing words and thank you

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. Champagne and Dessert Reception



Other Interviews Available:



Tanya St. Arnaud, Quebec survivor of Acid Attack

Tanya’s story aired on the Anderson Cooper show and was subsequently treated by Dr. Jill Waibel in Miami, Florida



Kristy Ans, 22, Calgary survivor of a gas can explosion in her vehicle

“He immediately started treatment and the intense pain and itching abated quickly. I have my life back now”



Sandra Jacobson, 44, Edmonton survivor of severe neck and face lacerations

“The scars literally melted away. It feels so good have my face back”



Kelly Falardeau, Stony Plain, Motivational speaker and author, child burn survivor

“The scars were starting to decrease the range of motion of my upper body,” says Kelly. “They were even starting to affect my breathing.”



Zulficar Lila, Edmonton, 28, recovers from a rare skin disease that tricked his body into thinking he had a full body burn.

“I was beginning to lose hope. I am so happy I started undergoing these treatments. My life is considerably better now”