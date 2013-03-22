Edmund Loh Has Announced the Release of Membership Sales Machine 2.0 on 28th March 2013

Cookstown, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- The original version was released as a WSO in June 2013, and went on to sell over 700 copies - and basically every Membership Sales Machine review was excellent. Many customers who took action went on to build their own successful memberships sites, using the exact principles taught by Edmund Loh.



Creating monthly membership sites have long been known as a great way to generate recurring income for internet marketers. But getting all the pieces to fit together is tricky, and many training courses ignore the never ending work in having to constantly create new content to keep members happy. That being the case, it is not passive income at all.



The basic idea of Membership Sales Machine 2.0 is to create small, simple membership sites that will generate a nice recurring income month after month. And although the income is recurring, the work and particularly the content creation does not have to be. This is at the heart of this training - students learn how to create truly passive income, with a 'set and forget' system.



The techniques are something that Edmund Loh personally uses in his own membership sites, and normally only shares with his coaching clients and business partners.



What makes the course unique is that:



- there is no fancy script or paid plugins required (just WordPress, autoresponder and a PayPal account to begin with)



- member retention rate using his methods is 80% after 3-6 months, and 69% even after 12 months (results like this are practically unheard of in the IM niche)



- this is truly autopilot income at its best; work done only once and it pays over and over with high retention rates and member loyalty.



So Edmund Loh's Membership Sales Machine teaches you how to



- create quick, easy sites without having to use expensive scripts



- create a really loyal member base that remain as members for longer, and so continue paying you for longer



- get great value premium content



- use your content in a smart way - and so drastically reduce your workload



- market the membership sites effectively and fill up all those places



Membership Sales Machine 2.0 has extra training modules added - especially related to driving traffic to the new membership sites, one aspect of the original course where there was room for improvement.



