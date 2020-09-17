ED&N CAFÉ Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2020 -- Two Italian friends and partners, Luca and Rinaldo have proudly announced that they are introducing their ED&N Café to the United States. With years of experience in the hospitality industry, they are now introducing a new model of a restaurant where people can enjoy their coffee with delicious foods such as pastries, cakes, croissants and salty food. Moreover, their associate is Fabiana, who is the wife of Rinaldo and she will assist them in many areas.



Both partners and their associates have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this inspiring initiative. In addition to opening their outlets in the United States, they are also interested in catering and most importantly, they want to establish a chain of ED&N Café nationwide across the United States.



"All our raw materials will be strictly Italian, as a coffee will be Lavazza, one of the most prestigious Italian brands in the coffee industry." Said Fabiana Guerrieri, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "We would like to create a pink room, with a large outdoor area and welcoming interiors, and our first objective is to open our first coffee and pastry shop in America, starting from the main cities as New York, Los Angeles and Miami." She added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/2119579861/edandn-cafe and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in helping the founders of ED&N Café achieve their objectives. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 300,000, and they are offering several great rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About ED&N Café

ED&N Café is an emerging network of coffee shops in the United States and it has been founded by Rinaldo and Luca, two friends and partners in business from Italy. They are introducing a unique model of a coffee shop by offering coffee with delicious food items to eat. They are currently fundraising on Kickstarter and are welcoming generous support and backing for their recently launched crowdfunding campaign.



