Rockville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2011 -- eDoctor, Inc., an innovative provider of Health IT solutions, now offers a Meaningful Use-certified Ambulatory EMR through the Open Source OpenEMR project. A state-of-the-art Web-based software system, the eDoctor OpenEMR is a comprehensive Health IT package providing numerous features including practice management, clinical management, and electronic billing. Integrated within the eDoctor OpenEMR are certified NewCrop-based e-Prescribing, the iON Laboratory Order and Entry System, and our new Patient Appointment and Management System- all designed to streamline office workflow, increase physician and patient satisfaction, and earn Medicare incentives.



“We know how busy doctors are,” said Se Kang, eDoctor’s President. “We wanted to offer a system that could do everything for our clients within one convenient account- with an affordable cost and a clear data ownership policy.”



The OpenEMR 4.1 is a ONC-ATB Ambulatory EMR certified for 2011-2012 Meaningful Use requirements. A multi-platform EMR, the OpenEMR 4.1 was originally developed by a team of physicians and programmers through the nonprofit OpenSource EMR foundation. The software is easily customizable, multilingual, and multi-facility capable- ideal for both smaller practices and larger clinics. Noted for its simplicity and ease of use, the OpenEMR is an excellent choice to transition from a paper-based to an electronic office. Use of the OpenEMR qualifies practices for Medicare Meaningful Use incentives totalling $44,000 over the next few years.



eDoctor’s training services and integration of the OpenEMR provide additional features to boost office efficiency and patient satisfaction. Included with our OpenEMR is our Surescripts-certified NewCrop e-Prescribing solution, through an exclusive partnership with NewCrop, and the iON Laboratory Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) System, a state-of-the-art patient laboratory results software powered by Atlas. The iON CPOE System provides access to online ordering and reporting, unifying patient results from participating labs onto one efficient and easily accessible page. Also built into the eDoctor OpenEMR is our new Patient Appointment and Management System, a unique Web-based portal which allows patients to search for doctors and book appointments online- increasing practice exposure and patient convenience while reducing empty appointment slots.



Unlike other EMR providers, eDoctor believes that the ownership of all gathered patent data belongs to the clinicians entrusted by the patient to manage their health record. eDoctor will not sell or use this entrusted data with anyone. In the spirit of the Open Source community, we will not charge for the OpenEMR platform. We are only charging for the implementation, setup, configuration, training, support, and maintenance of clients’ OpenEMR platform. Each OpenEMR is owned by the client, protecting them from future uncertainties that come with most EMR vendor solutions.



eDoctor, Inc. is a premier Health IT firm passionate about simplifying patient care through technology and exceptional service. We provide electronic prescribing, a Meaningful Use-certified electronic medical record system, and an exciting and innovative patient management system to doctors who wish to participate in Medicare incentive programs. Our clients are part of the growing Healthcare IT modernization movement to enhance office workflow and increase both patient safety and satisfaction. eDoctor proudly services over 3,500 healthcare providers across 36 states in a range of medical fields.