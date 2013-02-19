New Castle, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- EDOT3 is an amazing digital design agency that consists of a small team of professional web developers and designers. They are based in Newcastle Upon Tyne’s city centre. They take pride in creating high quality accessible, yet affordable website. They also design for advertising and print and offer branding and logo services.



This web design north east company tells the general public that Wordpress is the best solution for marketing for a variety of reasons. Currently, there are over sixty five million websites using the Wordpress platform.



Reasons EDOT3 Believes Wordpress is the best solution for marketing includes:



- Fast Website Building

- Easy to Customize

- Easy to Manage the Content

- Various SEO Plugins

- Functionality is Great



Those are the five main reasons as to why Wordpress is the best solution for marketing. Now, let’s elaborate a bit more on EDOT3 and see what they have to offer the public.



EDOT3 Offers Graphic Design Newcastle



They have over 20 years of experience in graphic design. Today, they continue to evolve with the times and have many great ideas. They have a talented group of in-house graphic design experts. The experts can handle brochure design, stationary design, business car design, folder design, flyer design, book design, CD cover design and much more. After they have came up with the design, the customer can choose to have EDOT3 print it out with their own top of the line printers or the customer can take the artwork to their own print house.



Web Design Based on the Customers Needs



EDOT3 takes pride in the web design services they offer. They make sure they create a “buzz” around each one of their customers brand. They create stunning sites that have been designed to convert those targeted visitors into customers. They offer everything from brochure style content managed sites to complex ecommerce stores.



EDOT3’s Services Include:



- Accessible Web Design

- Flash Interface Design and Animation

- Web Standards Compliant Coding

- Illustration and Graphic Design

- And much more.



About EDOT3

EDOT3 is a web design and graphic design company based in North East England. They take pride in their work and they are amongst the top designers in England.



Contact Name: Ian Shield

Contact Number: 0191 272 2621

Email address: info@edot3.co.uk