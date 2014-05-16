EDP Software Named "Emerging Rocket" in BC Technology Sector

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- EDP Software ( SchedulePro ) today announced that it has been named among top tech companies to watch as part of the “Ready to Rocket” business recognition program hosted by the Vancouver-based consulting firm Rocket Builders. The 12th annual list recognized private B.C. companies across 3 sectors – information and technology (ICT), cleantech, and life sciences – that are positioned for high growth in 2014. As an “Emerging Rocket” in the ICT sector, EDP Software joins predecessors such as FlickR in being identified as a tech company with great potential for investment and market breakthroughs in the coming year.



EDP Software Set for Business Growth



EDP Software develops SchedulePro, a web-based workforce management software that can be customized to meet complex needs of organizations. SchedulePro’s powerful automation is used at enterprises like Ford and Shell to increase their productivity potential and improve their bottom line. This year EDP Software will introduce time and attendance and payroll integration as new integrated features in SchedulePro. The company will also attend several trade shows across North America to increase its brand awareness.



Auspicious Signs for BC Tech Companies



Economic trends in 2014 are projected to benefit B.C. tech industry, including the majority of companies on the Ready to Rocket lists that do significant business in the United States. Growth in the U.S. and the weakening Canadian dollar will be the key drivers of the favourable market conditions. “In past years when the Canadian dollar weakened, Ready to Rocket companies were able to be more competitive and increase profitability”, said Reg Nordman, Managing Partner at Rocket Builders.



Success for ‘Ready to Rocket’



“The B.C. technology sector is an exciting place to be, and we are grateful to be recognized for our growth potential among other up-and-coming companies,” said Anand Kishore, President of EDP Software. “Our team achieved several milestones in 2013, exceeding customer expectations and establishing our market niche. In 2014, we will leverage this momentum for expanding our product line and raising our brand awareness. We congratulate all the companies on the “Ready to Rocket” list as we continue on the path for innovation and success.”



About the Rocket Recognition Program



The Rocket Recognition Program features two branded lists of companies. The "Ready to Rocket" list profiles information technology companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth in the coming year. The "Emerging Rockets" list profiles technology companies from multiple technology sectors with great potential for investment and market breakthroughs in the coming year. Both lists are predictive of future success making them unique in approach and unique in value for our business audience. "Ready to Rocket" and "Emerging Rockets": are trademarks of Rocket Builders, a respected management consulting firm servicing the technology industry. http://www.readytorocket.com



About EDP Software

EDP Software is leading supplier of employee scheduling software and has been in business since 1981. EDP Software is located in the beautiful Gastown district of the City of Vancouver at 55 Water Street, Suite 315 with offices in Ontario and New Brunswick. For more information about the company and their services, please visit http://www.edpsoftware.com or call 1-877-501-7776.



Media Contact:

Sachin Agrawal

(604) 243-2544