EDP Software to Exhibit at Corrections Technology Association (CTA) Summit

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- EDP Software has served the workforce management needs in the corrections field since 1987. Its latest SaaS offering, SchedulePro, is an employee scheduling solution that is being used at correctional facilities across the province of Quebec and in the Department of Youth and Rehabilitation Services of Washington DC. On June 1 – 4, 2014, EDP Software will be showcasing SchedulePro at the 2014 CTA Annual Technology Summit in Indianapolis, IN.



What: EDP Software’s team of experts will be showcasing the best-in-practice solutions for workforce scheduling needs in the corrections field.



When: The Annual Technology Summit will take place on Sunday, June 1 to Wednesday, June 4, 2014. The exhibit hours will be:



- Monday, June 2, 7am to 5pm

- Tuesday, June 3, 7am to 3:30pm



Where: 2014 CTA Annual Technology Summit



Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre Hotel

Indianapolis, IN

EDP Software will be exhibiting at booth 37.



Technology plays an important role in correctional facilities, where having the right tools for surveillance, data management, and operational procedures is critical for administering justice and ensuring safety. The Corrections Technology Association (CTA) is a non-profit network that brings together professionals at the federal, state, and local levels to exchange valuable information about corrections technology. This year’s Annual Technology Summit will focus on the theme of “Putting Corrections Technology in the Winner’s Circle” and host sessions around three main topics: mobility, offender technology, and application of systems.



An exhibit will be open to attendees of the conference on June 2 – 3. As a business sponsor of the event, EDP Software will be showcasing how SchedulePro can automate complex rule sets and workflows for medium and large organizations. In the beginning of 2012, the province of Quebec implemented SchedulePro at all of its 18 correctional facilities, for the scheduling of around 3400 employees. SchedulePro successfully delivered major customizations, such as adherence to union agreements and a bilingual system in French and English, and implemented each facility in under a week. In February 2013, the Department of Youth and Rehabilitation Services of Washington DC also adopted the web edition of SchedulePro and the implementation, including staff training, was carried out in 2 days for each facility.



A team of experts will be at the EDP Software booth to share insights from the completed projects and discuss unique challenges and opportunities in the corrections field. Attendees of the 2014 Annual Technology Summit are encouraged to visit EDP Software at booth 37 to learn more about how to streamline workflows and minimize costs around workforce management.



About EDP Software

EDP Software is leading supplier of employee scheduling software and has been in business since 1981. EDP Software is located in the beautiful Gastown district of the City of Vancouver at 55 Water Street, Suite 315 with offices in Ontario and New Brunswick. For more information about the company and their services, please visit http://www.edpsoftware.com or call 1-877-501-7776.



Media Contact:

Sachin Agrawal

(604) 243-2544

SachinAgrawal@edpsoftware.com