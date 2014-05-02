EDP Software to Showcase RP 755 Case Study at AFPM Conference

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- EDP Software is the creator of SchedulePro , a pioneer in workforce scheduling software that has successfully automated RP 755 compliance for all US refineries of Royal Dutch Shell plc. Its ‘pluggable rule set’ can be tailored to unique staffing requirements, and provides a widely deployable solution that has been proven to work the oil and gas industry.



EDP Software is the first company to manage Recommended Practice 755 for fatigue management in the US refineries of one of the biggest oil and gas corporations worldwide, Royal Dutch Shell plc. SchedulePro automatically creates schedules which follow RP 755 rules, and generate reports to track and prove compliance.



RP 755 (Recommended Practice 755) was developed through collaboration between the American Petroleum Institute (API) and other key stakeholders in the industry. RP 755 standards were created for Industry Standards for Fatigue Management as a result of the 2005 Texas City incident that brought urgency for fatigue management in oil and gas industry. However, implementation of RP 755 has proven to be a challenge for many organizations, where the rule set adds further complexity to scheduling processes that are already accountable to union agreements and other labor and safety regulations. SchedulePro met these challenges successfully.



EDP Software, the makers of SchedulePro, will be exhibiting at the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) National Occupational & Process Safety Conference on Wednesday,May 14- Thursday, May 15, 2014. The conference location is as follows:



AFPM National Occupational & Process Safety Conference



Grand Hyatt

600 East Market Street

San Antonio, TX 78205



EDP’s team of experts will be at booth 325 to offer insights from implementing SchedulePro at Shell refineries across the United States and share best practices in workforce scheduling with visitors. Conference delegates interested in a customized demo tailored to their specific needs can contact EDP Software at spro@edpsoftware.com to schedule an appointment during the exhibit. Non-delegates in the San Antonio or Houston area are also encouraged to connect with EDP for a one-on-one appointment during the week of May 12-16.



About EDP Software

EDP Software is a leading provider of web-based and custom workforce management software. Our main product is SchedulePro, which delivers tailored and cutting-edge employee scheduling solutions for enterprises like Ford and Shell. We also offer unique analytics and reporting features, in addition to time and attendance and payroll integration. We are located in the beautiful Gastown district of Vancouver, with offices in Ontario and New Brunswick. Learn more at www.edpsoftware.com or call 1-877-501-7776.



Media Contact:

Sachin Agrawal

(604) 243-2544