EDR Inc. Introduces Micro-Consumption Power SSR Controls 10kW

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Electronic Design & Research Inc has introduced uR2M and uD2M series to their industrial solid-state relays product line. Relays are ideal for interfacing portable and remote equipment to high current loads. The features are ultra-low input power consumption of only 300uA at 2.4V, with either "/1" for input voltages from 2.4V to 5V usable for customs set-ups and with "/7" suffix for a wide input from 3.2V to 40V. Depending on the model, devices could switch at a rate of 20Khz, thus can be used for proportional control, data acquisition and sampling.



USSRs rated at various voltages/currents and some of them at 100A, which is the highest current in the industry for a normally closed SPST Solid-State Relay. Devices integrate a number of innovations such as a low leakage (50nA), but powerful gate driver having fast rising and falling slopes, a virtual battery that helps extending the device’s life span infinitely, a frequency-pulse modulated oscillator allowing optimize current consumption, etc.



Both uSPST-NO and uSPST-NC relays are offered for AC and DC output voltages. Encapsulated as a SIP4, it measures 1.15" H x 1.75" L x 0.595" W, or an industrial standard panel mounting (suffix "P" added) boxes. Costs vary depending on the device and the quantity, for example, uD2M150A10, SPST-NO relay rated at 150 VDC (115 VAC) & 10A rms costs $84.50 ea/100.



For more information please visit http://www.vsholding.com



About EDR Inc./Vsholding LLC

Electronic Design and Research (EDR) is a biomedical and industrial research and development company formed in 1979. Its experienced staff, laboratory facilities, and electronics equipment provide research and design contract work for a variety of clients. The focus at EDR is efforts in supplementing the work of clients – where the idea is formed by the client and is developed to concrete reality by EDR. The basic technology employed by EDR in its various projects is used, with only minor adjustments necessary, in a variety of fields; i.e., medical/biomedical, industry, communications and defense. EDR is the first and, to date, the only company in Kentucky to receive three awards under the Federal SBIR program, which total more than $120,000.00.



