EDsmart Announces 2020 Accredited Online Law Schools Ranking

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2020 edition of the Best Accredited Online Law Schools to help prospective students and their families research the top online law schools in the U.S.
Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Accredited Online Law Schools is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation earnings according to data from the U.S. Department of Education and Payscale.com.
"It is important to recognize the law schools that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education and law."
"The Best Accredited Online Law Schools ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."
The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Best Accredited Online Law Schools ranks Washington University in St. Louis #1 with the best online law school with Emory University and the University of Southern California following.
2020 Best Accredited Online Law Schools (in alphabetical order)
Arizona State University
Bellevue University
Boston University
Drexel University
Emory University
Florida State University
George Washington University
Hodges University
Hofstra University
Liberty University
Michigan State University
New York University
Nova Southeastern University
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus
Pepperdine University
Regent University Online
Rowan University
Samford University
Seton Hall University
The University of Alabama
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Southern California
University of Tulsa
Villanova University
Wake Forest University
Washington University in St. Louis
Keiser University
University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-accredited-online-law-school-programs/
About EDsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
