EDsmart Announces 2020 Accredited Online Law Schools Ranking

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Accredited Online Law Schools is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation earnings according to data from the U.S. Department of Education and Payscale.com.



"It is important to recognize the law schools that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education and law."



"The Best Accredited Online Law Schools ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Best Accredited Online Law Schools ranks Washington University in St. Louis #1 with the best online law school with Emory University and the University of Southern California following.



2020 Best Accredited Online Law Schools (in alphabetical order)



Arizona State University

Bellevue University

Boston University

Drexel University

Emory University

Florida State University

George Washington University

Hodges University

Hofstra University

Liberty University

Michigan State University

New York University

Nova Southeastern University

Pennsylvania State University-World Campus

Pepperdine University

Regent University Online

Rowan University

Samford University

Seton Hall University

The University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of Southern California

University of Tulsa

Villanova University

Wake Forest University

Washington University in St. Louis

Keiser University



University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-accredited-online-law-school-programs/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



Media Contact



Company Name: EDsmart

Contact Person: Tyson Stevens

Phone: (707) 595-0736

City: Draper

State: UT

Country: United States

Email: tstevens@edsmart.org

Web: https://www.edsmart.org