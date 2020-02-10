EDsmart Announces 2020 Best Colleges & Universities in Cleveland, Ohio

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2020 edition of the Best Colleges in Cleveland, Ohio to help prospective students and their families research the top higher education institutions in Cleveland.



EDsmart's ranking of the best colleges in Cleveland, Ohio is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation salaries according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.



"It is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."



"The Best Colleges in Cleveland, Ohio ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation salaries."



The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Best Colleges & Universities in Cleveland, Ohio ranks Case Western Reserve University #1 as the best college in Cleveland with Cleveland State University and the Cleveland Institute of Art following.



2020 Best Colleges in Cleveland, Ohio (in alphabetical order)



Bryant & Stratton College Cleveland

Case Western Reserve University

Cleveland Institute of Art

Cleveland Institute of Music

Cleveland State University

Cuyahoga Community College District

Notre Dame College

Remington College Cleveland Campus



University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-colleges-cleveland-ohio/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



