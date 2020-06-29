EDsmart Announces 2020 Best Online Bachelor's in Social Work Degree Programs Ranking

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2020 edition of the Best Online Bachelor's in Social Work Degree Programs to help prospective students and their families research top social work programs in the U.S.



EDsmart's ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's in Social Work Degree Programs is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation earnings according to data from the U.S. Department of Education and Payscale.com.



"It is important to recognize schools that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education and social work."



"The Best Online Bachelor's in Social Work Degree Programs ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Best Online Bachelor's in Social Work Degree Programs ranks University of North Dakota #1 for offering the best online bachelor's in social work degree program with Troy University and Eastern New Mexico University following.



2020 Best Online Bachelor's in Social Work Degree Programs (in alphabetical order)



Aurora University

Bemidji State University

Brescia University

Briar Cliff University

Brigham Young University-Idaho

California State University – Chico

California State University-East Bay

Campbellsville University

Colorado State University-Fort Collins

Eastern New Mexico University

Huntington University

Indiana Wesleyan University

King University

Limestone College

Mercy College

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Missouri State University-Springfield

North Dakota State University-Main Campus

Northern Arizona University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Prairie View A & M University

Presentation College

Salisbury University

Spring Arbor University

The University of Alabama

The University of Tennessee

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin

Thomas University

Troy University

Union Institute & University

University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of North Alabama

University of North Dakota

University of Utah

Utah State University

Viterbo University

Washburn University

Washington State University

Wayne State University

Western New Mexico University



University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-online-social-work-degree-programs/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



