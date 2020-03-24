EDsmart Announces 2020 Best Online Business Administration Degree Programs

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Online Business Administration Degree Programs is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and 20-year ROI according to data from the U.S. Department of Education and Payscale.com.



"It is important to recognize the business schools that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education and business."



"The Best Online Business Administration Degree Programs ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Best Online Business Administration Degree Programs ranks University of Florida #1 with the best online business administration degree program with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University following.



2020 Best Online Business Administration Degree Programs (in alphabetical order)

Appalachian State University

Arkansas State University

Auburn University

Ball State University

California State University–Fullerton

Drexel University

East Carolina University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

Georgia College & State University

Indiana University-Bloomington

James Madison University

Kansas State University

Mississippi College

Mississippi State University

North Carolina State University

Oregon State University

Pennsylvania State University-World Campus

Quinnipiac University

Rutgers Online

San Diego State University

Temple University

University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Iowa

University of Maryland-College Park

University of Massachusetts – Lowell

University of Massachusetts-Amherst

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Dakota

University of South Dakota

University of Texas-Dallas

University of Wisconsin

Western Carolina University



University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-online-business-administration-degree-programs/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



