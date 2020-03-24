EDsmart Announces 2020 Best Online Business Administration Degree Programs

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2020 edition of the Best Online Business Administration Degree Programs to help prospective students and their families research the top business administration programs in the U.S.
Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Online Business Administration Degree Programs is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and 20-year ROI according to data from the U.S. Department of Education and Payscale.com.
"It is important to recognize the business schools that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education and business."
"The Best Online Business Administration Degree Programs ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."
The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Best Online Business Administration Degree Programs ranks University of Florida #1 with the best online business administration degree program with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University following.
2020 Best Online Business Administration Degree Programs (in alphabetical order)
Appalachian State University
Arkansas State University
Auburn University
Ball State University
California State University–Fullerton
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida International University
Georgia College & State University
Indiana University-Bloomington
James Madison University
Kansas State University
Mississippi College
Mississippi State University
North Carolina State University
Oregon State University
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus
Quinnipiac University
Rutgers Online
San Diego State University
Temple University
University of Alabama
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Iowa
University of Maryland-College Park
University of Massachusetts – Lowell
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Dakota
University of South Dakota
University of Texas-Dallas
University of Wisconsin
Western Carolina University
University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-online-business-administration-degree-programs/
About EDsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
Media Contact
Company Name: EDsmart
Contact Person: Tyson Stevens
Phone: (707) 595-0736
City: Draper
State: UT
Country: United States
Email: tstevens@edsmart.org
Web: https://www.edsmart.org