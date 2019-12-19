EDsmart Announces 2020 Best Online Colleges in Missouri Rankings

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- EDsmart's ranking of the best online colleges in Missouri is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation salaries according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.



"As online college courses become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."



"The Best Online Colleges in Missouri ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates."



The EDsmart 2020 Best Online Colleges in Missouri ranking names Missouri State University—Springfield #1 as the best online college in Missouri with Northwest Missouri State University and Webster University following.



2020 Best Online Colleges in Missouri (in alphabetical order)



Missouri State University—Springfield

Northwest Missouri State University

Webster University

Lindenwood University

Southeast Missouri State University

Drury University

Evangel University

Missouri Baptist University

Saint Louis Community College

Culver-Stockton College



University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/accredited-online-colleges/missouri/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



Media Contact

Company Name: EDsmart

Contact Person: Tyson Stevens

Phone: (707) 595-0736

City: Draper

State: UT

Country: United States

Email: tstevens@edsmart.org

https://www.edsmart.org