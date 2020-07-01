EDsmart Announces 2020 Best Online MHA Degree Programs

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2020 edition of the Best Online MHA Degree Programs to help prospective students and their families research the top online MHA programs in the nation.



EDsmart's ranking of the Best Online MHA Degree Programs is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation earnings according to data from the U.S. Department of Education and Payscale.com.



"It is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."



"The Best Online MHA Degree Programs ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Best Online MHA Degree Programs ranks University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill #1 as the best online MHA degree program with California State University - Long Beach and University of Southern California following.



2020 Best Online MHA Degree Programs (in alphabetical order)



American University

Azusa Pacific University

California State University - Long Beach

Clarkson College

Concordia University-Irvine

Florida Atlantic University

George Washington University

MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE

Marist College

Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health

Ohio University

Oklahoma State University

Regis University

Saint Joseph's College of Maine

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Seton Hall University

Simmons University

Trinity University

The University of West Florida

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Saint Francis

University of Scranton

University of Southern California

University of Denver

University of Mary

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of South Carolina - Columbia

University of St Francis



University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-online-masters-healthcare-administration-degree-programs/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



