EDsmart Announces 2020 Best Tuition-Free Colleges & Universities Ranking

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2020 edition of the Best Tuition-Free Colleges to help prospective students and their families research the top tuition-free colleges in the U.S.



EDsmart's ranking of the best tuition-free colleges is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation salaries according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.



"It is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to affordable, quality higher education."



"The Best Tuition-Free Colleges ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing free-tuition, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation salaries."



The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Best Tuition-Free Colleges & Universities ranks Harvard University #1 as the best tuition-free college with Stanford University and Yale University following.



2020 Best Tuition-Free Colleges (in alphabetical order)



Brown University

City College of San Francisco

College of the Ozarks (MO)

Columbia University

Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

Cornell University

Duke University

Harvard University

MIT

Princeton University

Stanford University

University of Missouri- Columbia

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Vanderbilt University

Warren Wilson College (NC)

Yale University



University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-tuition-free-colleges/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



