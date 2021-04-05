EDsmart Announces 2021's Best Accredited Online Colleges in Michigan

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Online Colleges in Michigan is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and student outcomes according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.



"It is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."



"The Best Online Colleges in Michigan ranking allows students to compare accredited schools and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2021 ranking of the Best Online Colleges in Michigan ranks the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor #1 as the best online college in Michigan with Michigan Technological University and Michigan State University following.



2021 Best Accredited Online Colleges in Michigan (in alphabetical order)



Baker College

Central Michigan University

Cleary University

Concordia University-Ann Arbor

Cornerstone University

Davenport University

Delta College

Eastern Michigan University

Ferris State University

Gogebic Community College

Grand Valley State University

Jackson College

Kettering University

Kirtland Community College

Lansing Community College

Lawrence Technological University

Macomb Community College

Madonna University

Michigan State University

Michigan Technological University

Northern Michigan University

Northwestern Michigan College

Northwood University

Rochester University

Saginaw Valley State University

Siena Heights University

Spring Arbor University

University of Detroit Mercy

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

University of Michigan-Flint

Wayne State University



University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/accredited-online-colleges/michigan/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



