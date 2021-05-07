EDsmart Announces 2021's Best Accredited Online Colleges in South Carolina

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Accredited Online Colleges in South Carolina is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation earnings according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.



"The Best Accredited Online Colleges in South Carolina ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the Best Accredited Online Colleges in South Carolina ranks Lake Superior State University #1 as the best online university in South Carolina with Presbyterian College and University of South Carolina-Upstate following.



2021 Best Accredited Online Colleges in South Carolina (in alphabetical order)



Lake Superior State University

North Greenville University

Presbyterian College

Southern Wesleyan University

University of South Carolina-Upstate

Winthrop University



University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/accredited-online-colleges/south-carolina/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



