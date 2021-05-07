EDsmart Announces 2021's Best Accredited Online Colleges in Tennessee

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Accredited Online Colleges in Tennessee is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation earnings according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.



"The Best Accredited Online Colleges in Tennessee ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the Best Accredited Online Colleges in Tennessee ranks Christian Brothers University #1 as the best online university in Tennessee with Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences and Tennessee Technological University following.



2021 Best Accredited Online Colleges in Tennessee (in alphabetical order)



Austin Peay State University

Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences

Bethel University

Chattanooga State Community College

Christian Brothers University

Cleveland State Community College

Columbia State Community College

Dyersburg State Community College

East Tennessee State University

Jackson State Community College

Martin Methodist College

Middle Tennessee State University

Motlow State Community College

Nashville State Community College

Northeast State Community College

Pellissippi State Community College

Roane State Community College

Southwest Tennessee Community College

Tennessee State University

Tennessee Technological University

Tennessee Wesleyan University

The University of Tennessee-chattanooga

The University of Tennessee-martin

University of Memphis

Volunteer State Community College

Walters State Community College



University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/accredited-online-colleges/tennessee/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



