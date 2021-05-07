EDsmart Announces 2021's Best Accredited Online Colleges in Tennessee

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2021 edition of the Best Accredited Online Colleges in Tennessee to help prospective students and their families research the top online higher education institutions in Tennessee.
Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Accredited Online Colleges in Tennessee is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation earnings according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.
"The Best Accredited Online Colleges in Tennessee ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."
The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the Best Accredited Online Colleges in Tennessee ranks Christian Brothers University #1 as the best online university in Tennessee with Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences and Tennessee Technological University following.
2021 Best Accredited Online Colleges in Tennessee (in alphabetical order)
Austin Peay State University
Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
Bethel University
Chattanooga State Community College
Christian Brothers University
Cleveland State Community College
Columbia State Community College
Dyersburg State Community College
East Tennessee State University
Jackson State Community College
Martin Methodist College
Middle Tennessee State University
Motlow State Community College
Nashville State Community College
Northeast State Community College
Pellissippi State Community College
Roane State Community College
Southwest Tennessee Community College
Tennessee State University
Tennessee Technological University
Tennessee Wesleyan University
The University of Tennessee-chattanooga
The University of Tennessee-martin
University of Memphis
Volunteer State Community College
Walters State Community College
University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/accredited-online-colleges/tennessee/
