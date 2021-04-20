EDsmart Announces 2021's Best Colleges & Universities in Oklahoma

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2021 edition of the Best Colleges & Universities in Oklahoma to help prospective students and their families research the top online Christian education institutions in Oklahoma.
Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Colleges & Universities in Oklahoma is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation earnings according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.
"The Best Colleges & Universities in Oklahoma ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their religious views, education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."
The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the Best Colleges & Universities in Oklahoma ranks Northeastern State University #1 as the best university in Oklahoma with Oklahoma State University–Main Campus and Rose State College following.
2021 Best Colleges & Universities in Oklahoma (in alphabetical order)
Cameron University
Connors State College
East Central University
Eastern Oklahoma State College
Langston University
Mid-America Christian University
Murray State College
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Northeastern State University
Northern Oklahoma College
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Oklahoma Baptist University
Oklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City Community College
Oklahoma Panhandle State University
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
Rogers State University
Rose State College
Seminole State College
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Southwestern Christian University
Southwestern Oklahoma State University
Tulsa Community College
University of Central Oklahoma
Western Oklahoma State College
University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-colleges-oklahoma/
About EDsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
