EDsmart Releases 2020 Rankings of Best Online Bachelor's in Human Resources Degree Programs

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2020 edition of the Best Online Bachelor's in Human Resources Degree Programs ranking to help prospective students and their families research the top online Human Resources programs.



EDsmart's ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's in Human Resources Degree Programs is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation return on investment according to data from the U.S. Department of Education and Payscale.



"It is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these school programs and their commitment to higher education."



"The Best Online Bachelor's in Human Resources Degree Programs ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Best Online Bachelor's in Human Resources Degree Programs ranks Florida International University #1 with the best online bachelor's in Human Resources with the University of Arkansas and Regis University following.



2020 Best Online Bachelor's in Human Resources Degree Programs (in alphabetical order)



Bellevue University

Concordia University–Wisconsin

Concordia University-Saint Paul

DeSales University

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida International University

Fort Hays State University

Geneva College

Hampton University

Houghton College

Indiana State University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Judson University

LeTourneau University

Liberty University

Limestone College

McKendree University

Mount Mercy University

Pennsylvania State University- World Campus

Regent University

Regis University

Saint Leo University

Sam Houston State University

Southern New Hampshire University

Southwestern College

Temple University

University of Alabama-Birmingham

University of Arkansas

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Western Kentucky University



University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-online-bachelors-human-resources-degree-programs/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



Media Contact

Company Name: EDsmart

Contact Person: Tyson Stevens

Title: Managing Editor

Phone: (707) 595-0736

City: Draper,State: UT

Country: United States

Email: tstevens@edsmart.org

Web : https://www.edsmart.org