EDsmart Releases 2020's Best Online Computer Science Degree Programs Ranking

EDsmart's ranking of the Online Computer Science Degree Programs is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based primarily on affordability, while also considering factors such as graduation and retention rates according to U.S. Department of Education reporting and 20-year net ROI according to PayScale.



"As online computer science degrees become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."



"The Online Computer Science Degree Programs ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Online Computer Science Degree Programs ranks the University of Florida #1 as the best online computer science program with Brigham Young University-Idaho and Florida State University, Office of Distance Learning following.



The complete alphabetical rankings are as follows:



Austin Peay State University

Baker College

Bellevue University

Brigham Young University-Idaho

California State University – Monterey Bay

Dakota State University

Davenport University

Florida State University, Office of Distance Learning

Fort Hays State University

Franklin University

George Mason University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Hodges University

Lamar University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Mercy College

National University

Northern Kentucky University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Old Dominion University

Oregon State University

Park University

Pennsylvania State University-Worldwide

Regent University

Regis University

Saint Leo University

Southern New Hampshire University

Troy University

University of Florida

University of Houston-Victoria

University of Maryland-University College

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Wilmington University



University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-online-computer-science-bachelors-degree-programs/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



