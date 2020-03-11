EDsmart Releases 2020's Best Online Computer Science Degree Programs Ranking

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and rankings, has released the 2020 edition of the Online Computer Science Degree Programs.
Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Online Computer Science Degree Programs is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based primarily on affordability, while also considering factors such as graduation and retention rates according to U.S. Department of Education reporting and 20-year net ROI according to PayScale.
"As online computer science degrees become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."
"The Online Computer Science Degree Programs ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."
The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Online Computer Science Degree Programs ranks the University of Florida #1 as the best online computer science program with Brigham Young University-Idaho and Florida State University, Office of Distance Learning following.
The complete alphabetical rankings are as follows:
Austin Peay State University
Baker College
Bellevue University
Brigham Young University-Idaho
California State University – Monterey Bay
Dakota State University
Davenport University
Florida State University, Office of Distance Learning
Fort Hays State University
Franklin University
George Mason University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Hodges University
Lamar University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Mercy College
National University
Northern Kentucky University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Old Dominion University
Oregon State University
Park University
Pennsylvania State University-Worldwide
Regent University
Regis University
Saint Leo University
Southern New Hampshire University
Troy University
University of Florida
University of Houston-Victoria
University of Maryland-University College
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Wilmington University
University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-online-computer-science-bachelors-degree-programs/
About EDsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
