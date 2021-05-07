EDsmart Releases 2021's Best Accredited Non-Profit Online Colleges Ranking

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2021 edition of the Best Accredited Non-Profit Online Colleges to help prospective students and their families research the top online higher education institutions in Tennessee.
Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Accredited Non-Profit Online Colleges is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation earnings according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.
"The Best Accredited Non-Profit Online Colleges ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."
The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the Best Accredited Non-Profit Online Colleges ranks Florida State University #1 as the best online non-profit university with Purdue University-Main Campus and Arizona State University-Tempe following.
2021 Best Accredited Non-Profit Online Colleges (in alphabetical order)
Abilene Christian University
American University
Anna Maria College
Arizona State University-tempe
Arkansas State University
Baylor University
Benedictine University
Brenau University
Colorado Christian University
Colorado State University-pueblo
Columbia International University
Davenport University
Fitchburg State University
Florida State University
Fordham University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Johns Hopkins University
Judson University
La Salle University
Lamar University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Maryville University of Saint Louis
Mount Mercy University
New England College
New York University
Northwest Missouri State University
Norwich University
Nova Southeastern University
Ohio Christian University
Ohio University-main Campus
Our Lady of the Lake University
Purdue University-main Campus
Queens University of Charlotte
Regent University
Regis College
Sacred Heart University
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Leo University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Saint Xavier University
Seton Hall University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern Oregon University
The University of Texas at Arlington
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Dayton
University of Delaware
University of Denver
University of Louisiana-lafayette
University of Northern Colorado
University of Saint Francis
University of Saint Mary
University of San Francisco
University of Scranton
University of Southern Indiana
University of the Virgin Islands
Utica College
Villanova University
Walsh University
Widener University
Winthrop University
University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-non-profit-online-colleges/
About EDsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
