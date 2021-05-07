EDsmart Releases 2021's Best Accredited Non-Profit Online Colleges Ranking

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Accredited Non-Profit Online Colleges is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and post-graduation earnings according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.



"The Best Accredited Non-Profit Online Colleges ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the Best Accredited Non-Profit Online Colleges ranks Florida State University #1 as the best online non-profit university with Purdue University-Main Campus and Arizona State University-Tempe following.



2021 Best Accredited Non-Profit Online Colleges (in alphabetical order)



Abilene Christian University

American University

Anna Maria College

Arizona State University-tempe

Arkansas State University

Baylor University

Benedictine University

Brenau University

Colorado Christian University

Colorado State University-pueblo

Columbia International University

Davenport University

Fitchburg State University

Florida State University

Fordham University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Johns Hopkins University

Judson University

La Salle University

Lamar University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Maryville University of Saint Louis

Mount Mercy University

New England College

New York University

Northwest Missouri State University

Norwich University

Nova Southeastern University

Ohio Christian University

Ohio University-main Campus

Our Lady of the Lake University

Purdue University-main Campus

Queens University of Charlotte

Regent University

Regis College

Sacred Heart University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Leo University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Saint Xavier University

Seton Hall University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern Oregon University

The University of Texas at Arlington

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Dayton

University of Delaware

University of Denver

University of Louisiana-lafayette

University of Northern Colorado

University of Saint Francis

University of Saint Mary

University of San Francisco

University of Scranton

University of Southern Indiana

University of the Virgin Islands

Utica College

Villanova University

Walsh University

Widener University

Winthrop University



University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-non-profit-online-colleges/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



