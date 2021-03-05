EDsmart Releases 2021's Best Colleges & Universities Colorado Ranking

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and rankings, has released the 2021 edition of the Best Colleges & Universities Colorado.
EDsmart's ranking of the Best Colleges & Universities Colorado is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based primarily on affordability, while also considering factors such as graduation and retention rates according to U.S. Department of Education reporting and 20-year net ROI according to PayScale.
"As online degrees become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."
"The Best Colleges & Universities Colorado ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."
The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the Best Colleges & Universities Colorado ranks the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus #1 as the best school in Colorado with the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs and Colorado State University – Fort Collins following.
The complete rankings are as follows:
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Aims Community College
Morgan Community College
Western State Colorado University
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Arapahoe Community College
Colorado State University-Pueblo
Community College of Aurora
Northeastern Junior College
Colorado Northwestern Community College
Colorado Mesa University
Front Range Community College
Fort Lewis College
Trinidad State Junior College
Adams State University
Colorado Mountain College
Lamar Community College
Red Rocks Community College
Community College of Denver
Otero Junior College
Pikes Peak Community College
Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs
Pueblo Community College
University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-colleges-colorado/
About EDsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
