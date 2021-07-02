EDsmart Releases 2021's Best Colleges & Universities in Oregon

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and rankings, has released the 2021 edition of the Best Colleges & Universities in Oregon.
Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2021 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Colleges & Universities in Oregon is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction, and student outcome according to data gathered from the U.S. Department of Education.
"As online degrees become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."
"The Best Colleges & Universities in Oregon ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."
The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the Best Colleges & Universities in Oregon ranks The University of Oregon #1 as as the best college offering Online Degrees with Portland State University and Oregon Institute of Technology following
The complete rankings are as follows:
Chemeketa Community College
Portland State University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Portland Community College
University of Oregon
Umpqua Community College
Southern Oregon University
Rogue Community College
Clackamas Community College
Mt. Hood Community College
Western Oregon University
Lane Community College
Linn-Benton Community College
Eastern Oregon University
Columbia Gorge Community College
Central Oregon Community College
Southwestern Oregon Community College
Oregon Coast Community College
Klamath Community College
Blue Mountain Community College
University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, the U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-colleges-oregon/
About EDsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
