EDsmart Releases 2021's Best Colleges & Universities in Rhode Island

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2021 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Colleges & Universities in Rhode Island is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction, and student outcome according to data gathered from the U.S. Department of Education.



"As online degrees become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."



"The Best Colleges in Rhode Islandranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the Best Colleges & Universities in Rhode Island ranks Brown University #1 as the best college in Rhode Island with University of Rhode Island and Salve Regina University following.



The complete rankings are as follows:



Brown University

University of Rhode Island

Salve Regina University

Providence College

Bryant University

Rhode Island School of Design

Rhode Island College

Roger Williams University

Johnson & Wales University-Providence

Community College of Rhode Island



University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, the U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-colleges-rhode-island/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



